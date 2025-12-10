Orlando Magic and New York Knicks into NBA Cup semifinal, times for the rest of matches

HQ

Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks are the first semi-finalists for the NBA Cup, after beating Miami Heat and Toronto Ratpors on Wednesday early morning (Tuesday night in the US). Orlando Magic defeated Miami Heat 117-108, with Desmond Bane scoring 37 points. Shortly after, the Knicks beat the Raptors 117-101, with Jalen Brunson scoring 35 points.

The other two quarter-final games, from the West Conference, will be played early Thursday morning, and just like the rest of the NBA Cup (and in the future, the play-offs), they will be available to watch with Amazon Prime Video, streaming for many markets in the world even outside of North America:

West Conference quarter-finals



Phoenix Suns (4) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1): 1:00 CET, 0:00 GMT, Thursday December 11



San Antonio Spurs (3) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2): 4:00 CET, 3:00 GMT, Thursday December 11



The NBA Cup is integrated in the rest of the regular season, with many more matches on the weekend. Among those, the NBA Cup semi-final:



Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: 23:30 CET, 22:30 GMT on Saturday December 13



Suns/Thunder vs. Spurs/Lakers: 3:00 CET, 2:00 GMT on Sunday December 14



Final: 2:30 CET, 1:30 GMT on Wednesday, December 17



Will you follow the remaining of the NBA Cup?