Orlando Magic and New York Knicks into NBA Cup semifinal, times for the rest of matches
The Western Conference semifinals take place tonight (or very early Thursday morning).
Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks are the first semi-finalists for the NBA Cup, after beating Miami Heat and Toronto Ratpors on Wednesday early morning (Tuesday night in the US). Orlando Magic defeated Miami Heat 117-108, with Desmond Bane scoring 37 points. Shortly after, the Knicks beat the Raptors 117-101, with Jalen Brunson scoring 35 points.
The other two quarter-final games, from the West Conference, will be played early Thursday morning, and just like the rest of the NBA Cup (and in the future, the play-offs), they will be available to watch with Amazon Prime Video, streaming for many markets in the world even outside of North America:
West Conference quarter-finals
- Phoenix Suns (4) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1): 1:00 CET, 0:00 GMT, Thursday December 11
- San Antonio Spurs (3) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2): 4:00 CET, 3:00 GMT, Thursday December 11
The NBA Cup is integrated in the rest of the regular season, with many more matches on the weekend. Among those, the NBA Cup semi-final:
- Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: 23:30 CET, 22:30 GMT on Saturday December 13
- Suns/Thunder vs. Spurs/Lakers: 3:00 CET, 2:00 GMT on Sunday December 14
- Final: 2:30 CET, 1:30 GMT on Wednesday, December 17
