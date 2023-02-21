Orlando Bloom wants to return as Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean

HQ

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, which means it was two decades ago since we were first introduced to Jack Sparrow, Elizabeth Swann and Will Turner. The future of the franchise is unclear after the recent turmoil surrounding Johnny Depp, but there has been official talk of a spin-off.

One person who would love to return to Pirates of the Caribbean if more parts were made is Orlando Bloom, who played Will Turner. In an interview with Parade, he explains:

"Oh, gosh, you know, I did get to go back and play Legolas in The Hobbit, which was 10 years later. I was like, 'This is a lot of fun!' Because he's such a great space to be in, and I think Will - I mean, Will's so great. I wouldn't mind seeing what Will looked like today in some ways, because he was such this earnest guy, but after rumbling around the bottom of the ocean for as long as he would have done at this point, it'd be interesting to see how he surfaces and what he's like."

How do you feel about this? Should there be more Pirates of the Caribbean, and if there is another one, do you hope Will Turner returns as well?