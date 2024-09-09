Orlando Bloom wants to play Legolas again

HQ

The world of Middle-earth is springing back to life. The Lord of the Rings is taking the world by storm once again, with a second season of Prime Video's big-budget TV series, an anime film planned for this December, and a new theatrical live-action offering in the near future too that will be called The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. While we know this film will be directed and star Andy Serkis as Gollum, will any of the original trilogy's cast return for the film as well?

In an interview with Variety this week, Orlando Bloom was asked if there was interest in returning as Legolas in a future production, to which he replied:

"Oh, man, those things are amazing. Yeah. I don't know how they'd do it. I guess with AI you can do anything these days. But, if Pete [Peter Jackson] says jump, I say, 'how high?' I mean, he started my whole career."

The new film series is scheduled for release in 2026. It is not yet confirmed if Legolas will return in it or in a future production, but we are keeping our fingers crossed that he will.

Are you also hoping to see the bow-wielding elf again?