Orlando Bloom stars in the live-action trailer for mobile game King of Avalon

As video games and mobile games continue to grow in size, it's no surprise that we are seeing even more household names popping up and taking roles in the games industry. For Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom, this has meant becoming a playable character in the mobile MMO King of Avalon, and also starring in a live-action trailer for the game.

Bloom's character in the mobile title is known as Orlando the Nightshard, and for a limited time, is free to unlock and use in-game. This comes alongside a new tower defence game mode, a new art style, and a new storyline, all of which were part of King of Avalon's latest major update.

While you can check it all out in-game, you can also watch Orlando the Nightshard in action in the live-action trailer below, which Bloom described as a "new" and "fun experience" in an accompanying press release.