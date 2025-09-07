Orlando Bloom on Legolas: "I'd hate to see anyone else play him"

HQ

With a long career and several major roles under his belt, it is still Legolas in The Lord of the Rings films that Orlando Bloom is best remembered for. And perhaps there's a chance we may see him wield the bow once more in the upcoming The Hunt for Gollum, currently slated for release in 2027.

The film will be directed by Andy Serkis, who will of course also reprise his role as Gollum—the character that has defined much of his career. The project is further backed by Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens, fueling hopes that much of the "original fellowship" might return.

When recently asked about a possible comeback as Legolas, Bloom reflected fondly: "It's such an amazing role," though he admitted he has not received any call from Serkis or the team. He even joked about age catching up with him, saying that "a little computer magic" could always fix that.

And while Bloom himself has yet to be approached, Sir Ian McKellen recently hinted that both Gandalf and Frodo are included in the script. Whether anyone other than McKellen and Elijah Wood will portray those iconic roles remains to be seen. Bloom summed up his feelings with a simple line: "I'd hate to see anyone else play Legolas."