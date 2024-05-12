Orlando Bloom loathed his character in Troy

HQ

Wolfgang Petersen's historical war film was a bit of a watershed among critics and moviegoers when it premiered more than 20 years ago. But now it turns out that even some of the actors weren't completely enamored with it, and especially Orlando Bloom who in an interview described his character in Troy as someone he really hated playing.

"Oh my god, 'Troy.' Wow. I just blanked that movie out of my brain. So many people love that movie, but for me playing that character was just like [slits throat]. I didn't 't want to do the movie. I didn't want to play this character."

"How am I going to play this character? It was completely against everything I felt in my being. At one point it says Paris crawls along the floor having been beaten by somebody and holds his brother's leg. I was like, 'I'm not going to be able to do this.' One of my agents at the time said, 'But that's the moment that will make it!' And I completely fell for that line of an agent. I think that's why I blanked that from my mind."

