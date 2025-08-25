Orlando Bloom hopes for full cast reunion in next Pirates film

HQ

It has long been confirmed that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has been in development for several years, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer once again set to helm the upcoming film. What hasn't been confirmed, however, is which names will join the cast — leaving fans wondering if we will ever see the infamous captain himself, Johnny Depp, return as Jack Sparrow following his fallout with Disney.

One person who is certainly hoping for a full reunion is none other than Orlando Bloom, who starred in the original trilogy. During a recent appearance at Fan Expo Chicago, Bloom was asked what he believes is needed to draw fans back to the franchise. His answer was straightforward.

"Everything is in the writing, right? Everything is on the page, and I think there's definitely, I'm sure there's a way to create something."

He added:

"I would personally love to see everybody back. I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back. If they can, and if everybody wanted to go back."

Bruckheimer himself has previously expressed hopes of seeing Depp return as the beloved captain, though nothing has been confirmed so far. What we do know is that Bloom has nailed his colors to the mast. For now, all we can do is cross our fingers and hope the Black Pearl sails again with its legendary crew.

Do you think Johnny Depp will ever return as Captain Jack Sparrow?