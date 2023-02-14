Orlando Bloom becomes a boxer in new thriller

HQ

The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom will fight a psychological and physical battle in an upcoming thriller called The Cut. According to Deadline, the actor will both lead and produce the movie, which is directed by Sean Ellis.

The story follows a boxing veteran who makes a comeback, but is forced into a sort of weight loss program with a ruthless trainer, which soon leads to him losing control of himself. There's no premiere date yet, but filming is due to start this summer.

