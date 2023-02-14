Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Orlando Bloom becomes a boxer in new thriller

The movie starts filming this summer.

The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom will fight a psychological and physical battle in an upcoming thriller called The Cut. According to Deadline, the actor will both lead and produce the movie, which is directed by Sean Ellis.

The story follows a boxing veteran who makes a comeback, but is forced into a sort of weight loss program with a ruthless trainer, which soon leads to him losing control of himself. There's no premiere date yet, but filming is due to start this summer.

How do you think this sounds?

