Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry to bring the star power to Peppa Pig's 20th anniversary

He'll be voicing Mr. Raccoon.

Peppa Pig will be celebrating its 20th anniversary soon, and as part of that celebration, the iconic kids brand has now revealed that it is bringing on some Hollywood star power to mark the occasion.

Power couple Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry will be joining the show and voicing two new characters in the special edition 20th anniversary episode. Bloom will be lending his voice to Mr. Raccoon, whereas Perry will be voicing Ms. Leopard.

The special is said to see the characters having to rush to prepare for a wedding celebration in just one day, with the episode looking to debut sometime in spring 2024. With the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, Peppa Pig's social channels made sure to inform fans that all casting decisions and voice recording were completed before the strikes were kicked into effect.

