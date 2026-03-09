Orks seem all but confirmed as the big bads of Warhammer 11th Edition as a new Warboss gets revealed

HQ

Clear your throats and get ready to paint your car with a streak of red to make it go faster to your local Warhammer shop, as it seems we're going green in 11th Edition. A big ol' WAAAGH is heading our way, or at least the leader of one is, as Warhammer has revealed a new Warboss for the Orks coming our way.

This follows a leak floating around the internet which showed a rather official looking boss, with the new leader miniature inside. This customisable leader comes with an assortment of head, weapon, and armour options, complete with a couple of buddies he brings into battle with an attack squig and ammo grot.

Alone, this mini is incredibly cool. But, with rumours of the reveal of 11th Edition swirling, we can't help but wonder if it's going to be part of something bigger. You need a leader for an army, after all, and wouldn't some shiny new Ork models be a perfect fit to follow this shiny new Warboss? We're expecting more news today, so keep your eyes peeled.

Warhammer Community

