Orks give Space Marines a good krumpin' in the new Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV gameplay trailer

HQ

They might not have the advanced weaponry of the Necrons, nor the gene-enhanced super strength of the Adeptus Astartes or Space Marines, and they don't have the connection to the machine spirits that the Mechanicum do, but if the Orks have one thing, it's fighting spirit. They believe they can win any conflict, and so therefore they can.

In the new gameplay trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, we see this power in action as the Ork faction is shown off in full force. From the standard boyz rushing into battle and chopping up the enemies with whatever scrap they can find to the massive Gorkanaut, which is essentially a fortress with legs, the Ork roster is packed with all kind of mayhem-inducing troops that are sure to make an impact on the enemy lines.

They've also got the cheapest buildings in the game, as they're designed to take areas quickly, and then probably lose them just as fast before coming back with a mad WAAAGH and reclaiming what they lost. With two warbosses to choose from, plenty of cool cinematic combat, and more to check out, it'll be hard not to jump in as the Orks when Dawn of War IV launches this year. Check out the trailer below: