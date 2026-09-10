Orks and Necrons face off in the latest Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV battle report

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We're not a week away from Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV's launch, as we'd hoped earlier in the year, but developer King Art Games is making the longer wait a little easier, by giving us some new battle reports. The first extended gameplay look is here, and it shows the two Xenos factions in the game facing off against one another in an Annihilation battle.

The Necrons and the Orks are two very different factions. One is a limited but powerful race of ancient, robotic beings that traded their physical forms for twisted immortality long ago. The other faction is the Orks. They're so numerous they often charge into battle without a care for anything remotely related to strategy. Where the Necrons have advanced technology that no other race could replicate, the Orks throw together what "tech" they can with scrap, tape, and sheer willpower. What the Orks lack in weaponry, they make up for in numbers and enthusiasm, and even if the Necrons might seem the superior force off the bat, no amount of ancient tech can save you from an axe in your skull.

This 1v1 Annihilation battle is just the first in a small series King Art Games is planning on showcasing this month. Next, we'll see all four factions battle in a multiplayer 2v2 Team Domination match on the 16th of September. Then, finally, on the 23rd we'll see two human commanders take on some elite AI in a Team Skirmish 2v2 battle.