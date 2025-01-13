Oris debuts new Muppets watch inspired by Miss Piggy

HQ

Following on from its 2023 watch which featured a green design and a tiny picture of Kermit the Frog on the face, Oris is back with another watch inspired by The Muppets, and this time, we've got a watch featuring the aesthetic of Kermit's beau, Miss Piggy.

Selling for a grand £2,500 (which is actually more than £1,000 cheaper than the Kermit watch), the ProPilot X Miss Piggy watch has a vibrant, hot-pink design. It might not feature a picture of Miss Piggy on the face, but it does have a baguette diamond at 12 o'clock, and has a portrait of the character on the back.

This model is only going to be for serious Miss Piggy collectors and fans, as the price simply puts it out of most people's ranges. Still, you can always take a look at it, and imagine what it would be like to be a whiny pig puppet with her own diamond watch.

