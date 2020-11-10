Originally Sony aimed next-gen games to cost even more than $70

You're watching Advertisements

The next generation of gaming is here, and for the first in a very long time, new games will cost more than they did in previous generations. At least some of them do.

Back in September, Sony announced in a PlayStation Blog, that a selection of games will cost more than the typical $59/€69 we were used to. The price will be $69.99/€79.99 for Demon's Souls, Destruction All Stars, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

It has now been reported by Bloomberg, that apparently Sony wanted to go even higher, but they didn't dare because of the anticipated backlash from the public. Bloomberg's sources wished to remain anonymous, because "many of the game executives requested anonymity, apparently because they recognize the move is unpopular".

Would you have paid even more than $69.99/€79.99 for a new game? Maybe $79.99/€89.99 for a standard edition? Or maybe even $89.99/€99.99? Tell us in the comments.