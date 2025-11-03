Original Witcher author Andrezj Sapkowski hasn't contributed to The Witcher 4

HQ

Andrezj Sapkowski, the original creator of The Witcher, doesn't love the games as much as most Witcher fans. He's spoken out against them in the past, and clearly believes his books are the best way to tell a Witcher story. However, it seems the relationship has improved between the author and the games' developer CD Projekt Red.

Speaking with GamesRadar at an event for his new book, Witcher prequel Crossroads of Ravens, Sapkowski revealed he'd not contributed at all to The Witcher 4. In fact, he commented that the developers at CD Projekt Red rarely ask for advice or lore information from him anymore.

"It's so rare," he said, when asked if CD Projekt Red ever approached him for details. "The contracts between me and the game people are excellent right now. Let's hope it stays that way."

It proves CDPR is confident in its telling of The Witcher's story that the studio doesn't need to ask the original author much about the world. It is also likely getting to the point where the games' timeline is moving beyond what Sapkowski had envisioned for his story. After all, the games are more like fanfiction, taking place after the original books, despite Sapkowski wanting their final moments to be the official end of the story.