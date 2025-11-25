Original The Naked Gun picked as best comedy movie of all-time

HQ

Getting the best movie in any genre can be a tough task. Film is a subjective medium after all, and comedy can be even more subjective. However, it'll be difficult to find someone who doesn't at least crack a smile at the 1988 classic The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Variety's recent list of the 100 best comedies of all time is topped by Leslie Nielsen's escapades as Frank Drebbin. The Naked Gun is packed with jokes, taking aim at everything from the noir and police dramas it parodies to professional baseball and food. It stands as a classic even nearly 40 years on from its release, and even if the recent reboot did a decent job of bringing back the absurdist humour of the original, it doesn't hold a candle to Nielsen's work.

We won't list the full top 100 here, but there are plenty more comedy classics alongside some more recent favourites. Check out the full top 10 comedies as listed by Variety below: