Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Super Mario RPG

      Original Super Mario RPG director not involved with the remake

      But he's "very surprised and pleased" about it.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      For those wondering if the original development team will be involved in the remake of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars (which is simply being titled Super Mario RPG this time around), it has now been confirmed that one of the co-directors is not attached to the project and is not assisting in the creation of the remake.

      As mentioned in a tweet, Chihiro Fujioka, who previously co-directed the SNES original title, has said that he is "not involved in the remake" but that he is "very surprised and pleased with the news!"

      This comes after a fan asked Fujioka if he was part of the project, following the Japanese developer mentioning (after translation) that he was "really looking forward to seeing how the feel of various mini-games and fields evolves!"

      Super Mario RPG will debut on the Nintendo Switch as part of its sunset era line-up on November 17, 2023.

      Super Mario RPG

      Related texts



      Loading next content