Original Super Mario RPG director not involved with the remake

For those wondering if the original development team will be involved in the remake of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars (which is simply being titled Super Mario RPG this time around), it has now been confirmed that one of the co-directors is not attached to the project and is not assisting in the creation of the remake.

As mentioned in a tweet, Chihiro Fujioka, who previously co-directed the SNES original title, has said that he is "not involved in the remake" but that he is "very surprised and pleased with the news!"

This comes after a fan asked Fujioka if he was part of the project, following the Japanese developer mentioning (after translation) that he was "really looking forward to seeing how the feel of various mini-games and fields evolves!"

Super Mario RPG will debut on the Nintendo Switch as part of its sunset era line-up on November 17, 2023.