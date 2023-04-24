Original Stitch voice actor in talks to reprise his role in live-action remake

While there has been a massive amount of criticism and backlash surrounding the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch (which seems to be the case for every live-action remake Disney greenlights these days), fans of the animated films and TV shows will be glad to know that at least one member of the original cast seems to be returning.

The Hollywood Reporter has stated that Chris Sanders - the individual who both co-wrote and directed the 2002 film and starred in it as the voice behind the loveable titular alien, Stitch - is in "final negotiations" to reprise his role in this live-action remake.

Considering Stitch will likely be CGI in the film, it does seem befitting to bring back the person who helped make the character so iconic and beloved in this new take on the franchise, something that even The Super Mario Bros. Movie decided not to explore, when it cast Chris Pratt as Mario and not long-time Mario voice-actor, Charles Martinet.

Does this make you more excited for the live-action Lilo & Stitch?