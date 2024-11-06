Original Scream star thinks the new movies are too violent

Depending on when you grew up, you're likely going to associate Matthew Lillard with one of a few roles. If you were old enough to see the original Scream in 1996, to you Lillard is Stu Macher, one of the accomplices (spoilers) to Ghostface. If you're a bit younger, he's Shaggy from the live-action Scooby-Doo movies, and if you're a child today, he's William Afton in Five Nights at Freddy's.

Whichever way you know him, Lillard is well-known for big franchises, and in an interview with GamesRadar, he got to talk about his thoughts with the latest Scream movies. "In fact, I thought [Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin] were taking a really exciting way," he begins.

"I thought the movie got too violent. I think 6 was, like... I don't think Ghostface ever needs a shotgun. I think that the movies are - everything is trying to repeat what we did in the first movie in a lot of ways," Lillard continued. "Like, a maniacal monologue at the end. It's really hard to do. I hope that Kevin takes it in a brand new, brave, and exciting direction so that we can sort of find different colours and different joys."

It is difficult for such a storied franchise not to tread on old ground, especially when that's what fans keep coming back for. We know that Scream will continue, as there's a new movie in the works, but we'll have to wait and see if it tones down the violence.