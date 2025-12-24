Original Pokémon designs feature on new Uniqlo collaboration to celebrate franchise's 30th birthday

HQ

Pokémon and Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo have had multiple collaborations over the years, but an upcoming 2026 line of t-shirts has drawn fans' eyes en masse, as it looks to celebrate the 30th birthday of pocket monsters with some of the creatures' original designs.

There's an adults and kids collection on Uniqlo's site, mostly with the same designs, although you'll have to suck in that gut if you want to wear the Mewtwo or Eeveelution t-shirt. Also, the adults only seem to get boring colours of white, black, and greyish blue. No cool red Charizard t-shirt for me then, I guess.

These shirts are expected to arrive in late March next year, and are probably going to sell out fast as is the case with most Pokémon merch nowadays. As they're not technically limited edition, we don't imagine that they'll be a big ticket item for scalpers, but these collabs don't run forever.

This is an ad: