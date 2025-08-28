Original Harry Potter director on HBO series: "What's the point?"

HQ

While there are plenty of Harry Potter fans excited for HBO Max's retelling of the original book series, there are those scratching their heads wondering why we need yet another look at the Wizarding World when the original movies still hold up. The director of the first two Harry Potter films Chris Columbus certainly falls into the latter camp.

Speaking on The Rest is Entertainment podcast, Columbus remarked on the upcoming series. He did mention that he's not been paying much attention and is pretty "beyond" it at this point, but he also is rather perplexed by the whole thing.

"I'm seeing these photographs... and he's wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: What's the point?" Columbus said.

The Harry Potter HBO series will go deeper into the stories of the books, according to HBO, and will be a more accurate representation of them, but that doesn't stop some fan concerns about us effectively seeing the same story twice in twenty years.

Where do you fall on the Harry Potter debate?