Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Original Gears of War trilogy soundtrack to be released on vinyl

Shipping starts in March 2022.

This November marks the 15th anniversary of Gears of War, the game that really kickstarted the Xbox 360 generation and made cover shooters a staple in the action genre. This is of course something that should be celebrated, and it will be.

The Coalition and Laced Records have now announced a luxurious vinyl edition of the powerful soundtrack of the game including "89 tracks by Kevin Riepl (Gears of War) and Steve Jablonsky (Gears of War 2 & 3), all specially remastered for vinyl by Joe Caithness". Fittingly enough, it is pressed on six black heavyweight 180g vinyl and only 300 sets will be produced, so this is a true collector's item. It also comes with a Gears 5 'Azure Marcus Character Skin' for Gears 5, the heavy 5.1 Surround Sound mix from Gears of War: Ultimate Edition on a USB stick, and some other stuff.

Pre-order your soundtrack over here for €130,95 / £111,95 , and the shipping starts in March 2022.

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

