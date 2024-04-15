Original Fallout creator loves Amazon Prime's series

HQ

Today, most people associate Fallout with Bethesda, but in fact it was Black Isle Studios that started the series. They developed the first two games, which were more strategy-oriented than today's titles, but in 2004, publisher Interplay went bankrupt and Black Isle Studios went out of business - and Bethesda bought the rights.

As a pure footnote, we can add that Black Isle Studios co-founder and Fallout producer Feargus Urquhart then went on to co-found Obsidian Entertainment, which subsequently developed Fallout: New Vegas in a kind of a closed circle. A game many still hope will get a sequel.

But the person considered to have started Fallout was Tim Cain, and he was of course invited by Amazon Prime and Bethesda to check out the new TV series. Via his YouTube channel, he has now shared his opinions on it, and like most people, he is very pleased:

"I was literally on the edge of my seat. I liked it. I thought visually it was really good. I thought the humour was very good, they hit the vibe. Also, extremely well-acted, I was impressed."

He also thinks that there are elements in the series that come from his two games, and not just the ones Bethesda developed:

"I think if you watch the show you're going to say it's based mostly on Fallout 4, but there are elements from all the Fallouts."

Finally, he takes the opportunity to refute the notion that there is any bad blood between him, Brian Fargo (executive producer on the first two Fallouts) and Bethesda, explaining that it was great to hang out with them all at the premiere.

The Fallout series has become a huge success, and as we recently reported, Fallout 76 reached its highest ever concurrent player count on Sunday, having already been in continuous growth for several days (something that also applies to Xbox, and probably PlayStation as well). Undoubtedly a result of people wanting to return to the radioactive wasteland after watching the series.

What do you think, is Fallout creator Tim Cain right, is the Fallout series a real winner?

Thanks The Gamer