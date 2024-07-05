Original Dead Rising voice actor wasn't even asked to return for the Deluxe Remaster

HQ

When Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster was recently announced, many people were excited about the return of the cult classic game series, but some also noted that the protagonist Frank West himself wasn't quite the same.

He looked a little different - and more importantly, he sounded different. X-user FrankByDaylight decided to find out more and asked Frank West's voice actor Terence J. Rotolo about it - and was told that he's not in this new version, and that Capcom didn't even ask him:

"The answer to your question is I have no answer. All I can say is that I've always been grateful for every opportunity to help bring Frank to life. An actor's job when called upon is to show up prepared, deliver your best, and when done, move on to the next mission; I simply wasn't called for the mission. The reasons are the producers' own."

FrankByDaylight speculates that it may have to do with Capcom's reluctance to use unionised voice actors, but there is no official word on the reason why Frank West is now getting a new voice.