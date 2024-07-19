Original Counter-Strike developer reveals his one regret with the game

25 years ago, Minh "Gooseman" Le and Jess Cliffe created a mod for Half-Life. That mod was named Counter-Strike, and it went on to be one of the most recognisable shooter franchises in the world today.

Sitting down with SpillHistorie, Le spoke about the original game, some of his favourite maps (which apparently are cs_Siege and cs_facility), and his one regret with the original game.

"I regret not balancing some of the weapons, such as the AWP. I think it gets overused and has become a bit of a meta gun," Le said.

Any Counter-Strike player is familiar with the AWP. It's a gun like no other, a sniper that is a one-shot kill above the waist, and is at the forefront of the arsenals of many skilled players. In modern-day Counter-Strike, the AWP is understood as part and parcel of the whole experience, but we can't help but wonder what Le's nerfed vision for the weapon would have been like, and if it would have been used nearly as much.