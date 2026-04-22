Original Avatar: The Last Airbender voice cast wants to see new movie in theatres after leak

Aang: The Last Airbender already faced significant delays, and then was pushed from a theatrical release to one on Paramount+. If that wasn't bad enough, recently the entire film leaked online. No watermark, no faulty visuals. Just the whole thing, for anyone and everyone to see. It's caused quite the storm online. The animators behind the film have had their say on the leak, and now the original voice cast from the Avatar: The Last Airbender TV show have chimed in with their two cents too.

As reported by Collider, at a panel at Supanova Melbourne, original stars for Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), Sokka (Jack De Sena), Toph (Michaela Jill Murphy), Suki (Jennie Kwan), and Ty Lee (Olivia Hack), were asked if they'd seen the film online. Hack had apparently "skimmed it," but believes the film should be released in theatres so fans who don't want to catch it online have a chance to support the creators at the box office.

"I've skimmed it. The art looks beautiful. Here's my thing. If it was going to be the actual release, right, it'd be like, 'don't watch it, because it takes away from the box office.' Paramount has my nickel. I already subscribed. So I skimmed it, and the art looks gorgeous. And I haven't watched it yet. Release it in theaters. That's what I'm saying. And when you do watch it, you can see. I mean, it's really spectacular. The artwork is gorgeous, and so, yeah," Hack said.

Paramount continues to try and stamp out the leaks wherever they're posted, but we're not sure what the plan is for The Last Airbender movie going forward. Will there be a proper marketing run, or will the movie simply pop out on a streamer with no fanfare? It's hard to say whether the leak had much of an impact on the plans for Aang: The Last Airbender, but it still seems doubtful we'll get a sudden, theatrical release.