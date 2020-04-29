Ori-developers: "Our next game is about humans"

We really loved Ori and the Will of the Wisps, but it seems like Ori's story might have come to an end now. in an interview over on Gamespot, the studio founder Thomas Mahler reveals their next title is about... humans:

"[Using a fantasy setting] certainly helps us tell stories that we otherwise couldn't tell in this way. An interesting experiment would be to take the Ori story and just try to tell that through humans. Kuro kind of commits genocide. Right? Holy shit, that's crazy. But using fantasy creatures and doing that, it allows us to tell really harsh emotional stories without people questioning it."

But this seems to be a way of doing things that won't be possible in their next game:



"We're dealing with that right now, our next game is about humans and so on. It definitely makes it easier with these fantastical creatures. I'm amazed how much stuff I get away with that's actually quite shocking if you think about it."

So far, Moon Studios has exclusively worked with Microsoft as a publisher, but the studio is independent, so we'll see what formats they have been working on releasing for. After two brilliant Ori games, at least we're positively sure we want to see more about what they have in store for us.