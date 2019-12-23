Ori studio Moon Studios is working on an action RPG

Austrian developer Moon Studios, which is well known for its beautiful, challenging and unique platformer Ori and the Blind Forest and its upcoming sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Apart from the latter being set to release for PC and Xbox One on March 11 of this coming year, the developer seems to also be working on a new action RPG.

The information comes from a job listing on Gamasutra which states that the studio is looking for senior designers who will help Moon Studios in its goal to "revolutionise the ARPG genre" and to "innovate and go far beyond what the genre has offered players thus far"

Check the listing out here (thanks, Eurogamer).