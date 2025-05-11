Ori studio in crisis: No Rest For The Wicked could be their final game

HQ

Moon Studios, best known for the acclaimed Ori games, is facing a financial crisis, and if the situation doesn't improve soon, their ARPG No Rest For the Wicked could very well be their last. The game, which was their first title as an independent studio, was received positively by fans but failed to reach the necessary sales figures. According to studio head Thomas Mahler, this was largely due to review bombing.

This has caused significant financial trouble for Moon Studios, and Mahler has expressed deep concern about the studio's future. In a forum post, he wrote:

"I think people think I'm joking when I'm asking for positive reviews cause in people's mind there's always some big publisher in the background who'll cover costs...

Folks, if you're writing here and are enjoying Wicked and are excited for future updates, but haven't left a positive review, it's entirely possible that we won't be around in a couple of months to do anything anymore simply because we got review bombed which leads to people not buying the game. Which means we're not making any money and will have to shut down.

I wouldn't ask if our business wouldn't be dependent on it. I also never write reviews on anything, but if you want to see us actually finish Wicked, it's detrimental that we get that review score back up."

In short, he's asking us to support No Rest For the Wicked by either buying it or leaving a positive review. If money doesn't start coming in—and unless Moon Studios can find a publisher willing to acquire them—it could be game over.

