Ori director apologises after accusing developers of lying

Yesterday we reported that Ori and the Will of the Wisps director Thomas Mahler delivered some fierce criticism towards other developers that he considers to be liars. Peter Molyneux was named as one of them, Sean Murray from Hello Games another one, while CD Projekt Red as a whole team was singled out.

While Mahler definitely had some solid points, he does consider it to be over the line and today he has published an excuse for the harsh tone, and says he did not represent Moon Studios in a good way:

"Yesterday I used an overly aggressive tone that wasn't really suited for someone in my position. My intention was not to hurt anybody, but to offer up a discussion starter on current issues the industry is facing.

We all share a common love for this artform and we should always remain respectful with each other. And I wasn't yesterday. And for that I really am sorry, especially to those that I mentioned by name. I promise that I'll learn from this mistake and wish no hard feelings towards anybody."

Mahler also writes that he did not choose the right tone or platform for it"when he wrote the post as a new thread on the Resetera forums, and adds:

"After I made this thread, we had a pretty long conversation internally about all of this and I definitely didn't represent Moon Studio the way I should have."

What do you think about this? It really was surprisingly sharp and aggressive in tone, but he wasn't entirely without valid points. The full apology from Mahler can be found below.