Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps to be much larger than the original

The sequel to Moon Studios' stunning platformer Ori and the Blind Forest is set to be three times larger than its predecessor.

One of the more anticipated games of the Spring has to be Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which finally launches for Xbox One and PC on March 11th. The game has seen multiple delays, but lately, the press was invited to try what seems to be the final build before it releases. It was here that one working with Moon Studios revealed the increased scope of its production.

In an interview with Daily Star, Daniel Smith, Senior Producer at Xbox Games Studios, revealed that they've drastically increased the scope of the game, and that specifically pertains to what kind of experience sequel will offer once the credits have rolled.

Smith specifically mentioned that Ori and the Will of the Wisps is three times larger than its predecessor, and he means that both in terms of "size, scope, scale".

"A lot of people completed Blind Forest in roughly eight hours and thought that it was a positive experience. But our community told us that there wasn't a lot of draw to come back in once they'd completed the title. They just wanted more. So we took that to heart - this game is three times the size, and scope, and scale of Blind Forest," said Smith.

You can watch the latest trailer below, and look out for our review soon.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

