Ori and the Will of the Wisps headlines Game Pass in March

Microsoft just announced the games that will be added to Xbox Game Pass during the first two weeks of March, and unsurprisingly, it is headlined by Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which will be added right off the bat on its release date. NBA 2K20 is also added an well as Train Sim World 2020, which we assume would make Sheldon Cooper a happy camper.

March 5

• NBA 2K20

• Train Sim World 2020

March 11

• Ori and the Will of the Wisps

March 12

• Pikuniku</em>

If you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription, Microsoft also reminds us that you will be able to play the Bleeding Edge beta on March 13 - 15. There will be new games for the second half of the month as well, but those will be revealed at a later point.