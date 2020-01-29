It was back during E3 2017 that Microsoft announced Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Since then, Moon Studios has worked hard on the upcoming sequel, which will hopefully reach the same magic heights as the original did before it. We are going to have wait until the reviews are out to find out if the studio has succeeded, but something we do know is that we don't have to worry about delays.

That's because late yesterday, the developer had the following to share on Twitter:

"Ori and the Will of the Wisps has gone GOLD! A big congratulations to Moon Studios and the entire team. Unravel Ori's destiny on March 11th by pre-ordering the gorgeous Collector's Edition from your favorite retailers!"

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is set to launch on March 11 and below is a picture of the Collector's Edition, as well as a selection of screenshots and the latest gameplay trailer.