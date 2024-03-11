Ori and the Blind Forest and Will of the Wisps sold around ten million copies

HQ

It was back in 2015 that we were introduced to developer Moon Studios, who together with Microsoft released their debut title Ori and the Blind Forest, a Metroidvania-inspired adventure that was highly praised for its beautiful story and first-class presentation. The studio continued to impress by releasing Ori and the Will of the Wisps five years later.

Since then, the games have also launched on Switch, and we both were fairly big sellers, but since they were also released on Game Pass, one could suspect that many people played them via the subscription service instead of actually buying them.

But... while there are certainly many who have enjoyed the beautiful adventures thanks to Game Pass, they have also sold phenomenally, and over the weekend, founder and CEO Thomas Mahler revealed via X that the duo now stands at around ten million games sold. And we think that is very well deserved, of course, and remind all of you who have not yet given it the chance to actually play Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

You can thank us later.