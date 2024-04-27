Organise your keys in a more efficient manner with Ridge's Keycase

HQ

We've taken a look at a fair share of lifestyle products over the years on our Quick Look video series. In the spirit of this, we've now got our hands on one of Ridge's Keycases, which are a handy and slim way to organise and securely keep tabs on your keys.

As there are a multitude of different Keycase options to pick, you'll have to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, to see what design our very own Magnus has selected and to hear his thoughts and opinions on the product too.