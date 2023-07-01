Oreo is launching a limited edition pack of Super Mario cookies

HQ

It's a big year for Mario, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie being the highest-grossing video game adaptation ever, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder changing the traditional 2D Mario formula, Nintendo has given our favourite plumber a lot of attention in 2023.

Now, Oreo has announced that a limited edition pack of Oreo cookies are set for release in the US. Pre-orders are live now, and one pack runs you $5. The cookies feature 16 unique designs featuring classic characters, power-ups, and more.

Oreo is tasking us with finding all 16 designs in order to somehow save the Mushroom Kingdom. As with any limited edition product designed for children, scalpers are already swiping up the pre-order packs and selling them online for huge increases in price. Already, on eBay there are packs being sold for upwards of $50.

Would you buy some Mario cookies?