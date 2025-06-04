Oreo goes to war with Aldi in US over packaging dispute

HQ

If you've been to Aldi, you know that the supermarket can be a bit sneaky when it comes to its packaging design. As well as plenty of named brands stacked along the shelves, you'll also find Aldi's own "knock-offs" that look to give customers a cheap alternative.

Aldi's Original chocolate sandwich cookies with vanilla filling, for example, look and taste a lot like an Oreo. Especially when it comes to packaging. At least, that's what the corporation behind Oreo - Mondelēz International - believes.

According to court documents via the BBC, Mondelēz International has accused Aldi of trying to "deceive" customers with "copycat" packaging. It appears the suit only concerns Aldi US, as the UK brand said it is not involved at all. Aldi US is accused of trademark infringement, unfair competition and unjust enrichment, with Mondelēz International seeking damages.

This isn't the first time a major brand has sought to tackle Aldi. In the UK, fellow supermarket M&S went after Aldi's caterpillar cake, believing it to be a copy of its own iconic cake. M&S lost that battle, but we'll have to see if Aldi can win another.

