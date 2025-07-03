Order restored at Wimbledon as Alcaraz and Sabalenka lead calm after the storm

HQ

Following two sweltering days packed with upsets and unpredictability, Wimbledon finally found its footing on Wednesday. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka brought some much-needed stability to the tournament, delivering composed performances that eased them into the third round.

Alcaraz faced British wildcard Oliver Tarvet, a college player ranked 733rd in the world, in a match that (on paper) looked like a formality. But with so many big names already out, including Zverev, Medvedev and Gauff, nothing could be taken for granted. After a shaky start where he had to save three break points in his opening service game, the Spaniard quickly found his rhythm. He closed out the match 6-1, 6-4, 6-4, showcasing his trademark control and explosiveness when it mattered.

"I just loved his game, to be honest," Alcaraz said after the match, praising the young Briton who had shown no signs of nerves in only his second-ever tour match. Tarvet may have fallen short, but his fearless shot-making and energy won over the Centre Court crowd, and left a strong impression on the reigning champion.

Earlier on the same court, Sabalenka overcame a spirited challenge from Czech player Marie Bouzkova, winning 7-6(4), 6-4. While not her most dominant performance, it was a statement of intent from the Belarusian, who's still chasing her first Wimbledon title. "It's sad to see so many upsets," Sabalenka admitted after her win, "but I'm just focused on my own game."

Elsewhere, more seeded players joined the tournament's growing casualty list. Italy's Jasmine Paolini, last year's runner-up, fell in three sets to Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova. American Frances Tiafoe, the world No. 12, was ousted by Britain's Cameron Norrie in four sets, continuing the trend of unexpected early exits from the men's draw.

Despite the surprises, several big names managed to stay on course. Madison Keys, the sixth seed and reigning Australian Open champion, cruised past Olga Danilovic in straight sets. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka, unseeded but always dangerous, defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2, in one of her sharpest performances in recent months.

British hopes were kept alive as Emma Raducanu, now regaining form and confidence, impressed with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 win over 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova. Sonay Kartal also advanced, but Katie Boulter struggled with consistency and 14 double faults, falling to Argentine lucky loser Solana Sierra.

Beyond the headliners, rising stars had their moments. Brazil's 18-year-old Joao Fonseca, tipped as a future rival to Alcaraz and Sinner, delivered a high-quality four-set win against Jenson Brooksby, drawing raucous support from Brazilian fans on Court 12.

With temperatures cooling, and marquee players finding their form, Wimbledon finally resembled itself again. But as the first rounds have shown, nothing can be taken for granted on grass.