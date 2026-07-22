Order of the Sinking Star gets a new overview trailer hyping up its PS5 release

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Back when we interviewed Jonathan Blow for Order of the Sinking Star, he said while the game did have sequel potential, he wasn't sure if he'd want to do something like it because of just how long it took to make. After seeing the latest trailer for Order of the Sinking Star, it's easy to see Blow's point, as his puzzle game is 10 years in the making.

The game is finally set to release this year on PC, Nintendo Switch 2, and PS5, as the latest trailer confirmed the title would come to Sony's platform. There's still no release date locked in yet, but Blow is confident the game is set to release later this year. With over 1000 puzzles for players to complete, different worlds to explore, and endings to find, Order of the Sinking Star does look like a game we're bound to get lost in.

In the trailer below, Blow takes us through a lot of the mechanics that define Order of the Sinking Star, including the way the puzzles and worlds work. One series of worlds is defined by one key mechanic, usually. But, when you reach a point where two paths and worlds collide, you may have to juggle two mechanics at once. Blow uses the example of mirrors coming into the more hero-focused puzzles. Check it out for yourself below: