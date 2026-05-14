Order of the Sinking Star announces Switch 2 version coming later this year

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Order of the Sinking Star is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. The fantasy puzzle adventure game from Braid and The Witness creator Jonathan Blow was announced at last year's The Game Awards, giving us a look at the legendary designer's latest project with his team at Thekla Inc. Back then, it just got itself a Steam Store page, which at least informed us it was coming to PC.

Now, we know it's also releasing for Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. With more than 1000 puzzles for us to solve, Order of the Sinking Star seems like it'll marry up nicely with Nintendo's new console, as you can pick the game up whenever inspiration strikes. "The game is huge and has many, many puzzles, so Switch 2's portability is really nice here; you can just pick it up and play it in short bursts or really dive in for a long time," Jonathan Blow explained in a press release.

"Ever since the [Switch 2] was announced, we've been looking forward to the chance to bring one of our games to the platform. With Switch 2's impressive features, including its instant-resume features, we believe it makes it the perfect home for this innovative puzzle adventure from the incredible team at Thekla, Inc," said Yoon Im, CEO at Arc Games.

Check out the new trailer giving you a fresh overview of Order of the Sinking Star below, and if you want more of an in-depth conversation about the game, check out our chat with Jonathan Blow here.