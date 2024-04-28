Orcs Must Die! 3 is next week's Epic Games Store freebie

HQ

Another week, another exciting freebie made available on the Epic Games Store!

This time Orcs Must Die! 3 is up for grabs 2nd-9th May. Formerly a timed exclusive on Google Stadia, this action tower-defensive title sees players fend off hordes of orcs using a huge arsenal of traps and weapons. The game introduced War Scenarios to the series, which saw players battle it out against some of the largest orc armies assembled.

Before 2nd May rolls around though, make sure that you also pick up INDUSTRIA and Lisa: Definitive Edition before its too late.