Orcas are returning to Britain's coast in numbers rarely seen before

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Scientists and nature enthusiasts are reporting an increase in the number of orcas along the east coast of the United Kingdom. According to data from Northumberland, five confirmed sightings were recorded last year, after the species had been rare in the area for several decades.

This trend appears to have continued in 2026. In April, fishermen observed a pod of up to ten orcas off the coast of Northumberland, and just a few weeks later, tourists on a boat tour near the Farne Islands saw around 30 animals swimming through the area. The sighting is described as one of the largest pods ever seen in the region.

Speaking to the BBC, one of the project coordinators said:

"We went out and spoke to boatmen in all the ports along the North East and nobody could actually remember seeing them in the past. Now, all of a sudden, sightings—in Northumberland at least—are definitely up."

Previous reports have also indicated that orcas are appearing more frequently along the British east coast. Experts have previously expressed cautious optimism that more individuals appear to be visiting British waters and that certain groups may have expanded their movement patterns.