Orbitals presents a Toriyama-esque co-operative space adventure exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2

When you think of 20th century animation, a few recognisable names immediately spring to mind, either for their storytelling or their drawing style. Akira Toriyama almost always comes first for both. That epiphany for the late mangaka creator of Dragon Ball was felt when we saw Orbitals, the sci-fi space adventure developed by Shapefarm with Unreal Engine 5 and published by Kepler Interactive.

Orbitals is a cooperative experience where players will assume the roles of Maki and Omura, two inseparable explorers with far more determination than work experience who seek to save their dilapidated space station from a cosmic storm. "Whether using unique tools to clear the way, piloting their spaceship through dangerous asteroid fields, or taking a break to soak in the exquisite anime-inspired atmosphere, players will embark on an intergalactic adventure and forge new bonds as friends."

In addition, the developers have partnered with Studio Massket, the animation house behind hundreds of some of the most beloved and popular Japanese anime, to create hand-crafted cinematics for the game to add that extra layer of authenticity for anime fans. Orbitals will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, and you can check out the trailer and some screenshots below.