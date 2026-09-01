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HQ

It's not all that uncommon for games - for both creative and marketing reasons - to adopt a specific, striking visual style that not only helps to support the game's universe and storytelling, but naturally also makes you take a second look when scrolling through trailers on YouTube.

Orbitals comes from the debutants at Shapefarm, and although the framework is a cooperative puzzle-solving experience in the best Hazelight style - a gameplay format that's already proving popular right now - it was precisely the game's total dedication to its Akira Toriyama-inspired visual art style that made many fall in love with it almost instantly. I'm now delighted to report not only does the game hold up brilliantly from start to finish, it's also one of the most dedicated visual statements I've ever seen, one that pulls out all the stops to show you just how loyal they are to their own aesthetic universe.

So let's start there. Toriyama's highly caricatured, expressive, and distinctive manga art style has travelled the world, and Dragon Ball is the key pop-culture product most people associate with the legendary artist and storyteller. You don't have to play Orbitals for long before Shapefarm's obvious homage to Toriyama makes itself felt, but the game's visual and auditory framework is much, much more than that. Every single moment of Orbitals is intentionally designed to evoke this association, from a catchy theme tune plucked straight from Japan's 1980s pop scene to a thick layer of extra flair in all the cutscenes. Orbitals is amongst the sharpest, most dedicated, and wildest visual gaming experiences I've witnessed in the last few years, and it has nothing to do with the typical quality benchmarks we set for expensive AAA productions. It's purely character, whether you're watching Maki and Omura fist-bumping with the accompanying explosive effect, the little rings of smoke around the spaceship's exhausts, or the many distinctive facial features of the supporting cast. Orbitals is a delight to listen to and to look at.

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There's also a game hidden behind this distinctive, marvellous visual framework, and fortunately, Shapefarm has chosen to take inspiration from exactly the right sources. At first glance, you can see plenty of influence from Hazelight's co-op games such as A Way Out, It Takes Two, and Split Fiction. There's the vertical division between the two players, the specifically designed tasks that require the use of distinct tools to allow the other player to progress, and the buddy dynamic between the characters, which also drives the plot forward. Yes, the inspiration is clear, but before Hazelight focused on this distinct gameplay experience, it wasn't exactly as if we were inundated with that sort of game, so we reckon it's only natural that their success has spawned projects that likewise seek to capitalise on a clear "demand" in the market.

This rather direct link between inspiration and product also means that, mechanically speaking, you already have a pretty good idea of what Orbitals is and what it can do. You play as Maki and Omura - you choose one of each - and together you must explore space, dock at space stations, and prove your worth as "orbitals". You start on the peaceful and slightly shabby space station, from where you set off in your trusty spaceship, which has distinct roles for both Maki and Omura. First, however, you must step out of the airlock and fly over to the spaceship, which is an action you'll repeat time and time again. The entire spaceship is also rendered with an interior, and here you have your own rooms, little mini-games, and much, much more, should you need some downtime between missions. One of you flies, the other shoots, and then it's simply a matter of navigating on to the next waypoint, from where you'll complete the tasks on foot.

It's all incredibly tactile and in the best possible way. Orbitals understands that a little friction helps to create engagement and immersion, and by introducing a series of distinct "steps" between you and your goal, it also feels more authentic. And it certainly doesn't hurt that it's so beautiful and expressive to look at at the same time, does it?

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Then there's the storytelling. Yes, as I've written repeatedly here, Orbitals has a thick layer of flair that keeps a smile on the player's face from start to finish, but that doesn't necessarily mean the game has a well-told story . To be perfectly honest, although the game establishes a solid bond between the main characters very early on, it's rather vague exactly what sort of world this actually is, and what your role is within it. My partner and I didn't really have a clue why we were doing what we were doing at the start; something about crossing some sort of spatial boundary to gather better resources? Whatever the case, the dialogue and the friendship between Maki and Omura are the most important aspects, and this is where Orbitals delivers the crucial depth. But this isn't exactly an interesting, expansive world.

Whilst the physics are a bit more "floaty" - which can result in some unexpected movements here and there - Orbitals is in pretty good shape throughout. Much like Split Fiction, the game never lingers on a gimmick for too long, and uses clearly defined thematic areas to ensure that you're always trying something new, or doing something new with existing tools. That said, it's worth noting whilst Maki and Omura carry a small handful of "tools" with them on a mission, their output - and the results thereof - vary considerably. This means Orbitals rarely becomes downright boring, but it also means that the entertainment value within any given area isn't quite as consistent. Fortunately, the game retains a bit more structure than Split Fiction, and probably bears a closer resemblance to It Takes Two in its underlying structure; and although the setting remains the same, it's so visually captivating that it doesn't matter.

It all sounds very good, doesn't it? It really is, and it's amazing that Shapefarm has come this far in the first place. Orbitals' overall identity is closely tied to its aesthetics, and that's fine. Fortunately, the studio has designed a range of solid puzzles, a series of satisfying mechanics and versatile level design, which keep it entertaining right through to the end. I would have liked to see a bit more effort put into the overarching narrative, but we were smiling all the way through, and that's saying something.