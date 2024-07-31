Orbi's latest router offers ridiculously fast Wi-Fi speeds

HQ

The constant battle for a better internet connection is something all of us have experience with, which is why it's handy that Orbi is around to offer an option that is very hard to beat.

Using its new 970 Series Quad-Band Wi-Fi 7 Mesh system you can tap into Wi-Fi 7's capabilities to access ridiculously fast internet speeds that top a streaming speed of 27Gbps, a 10Gb ethernet port, and 360-degree Wi-Fi coverage too.

Needless to say this is an absolute titan in the connectivity space, and you can learn more about it by checking out the latest episode of Quick Look below.