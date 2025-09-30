Orban says Ukraine "is not a sovereign country" following drone dispute with Zelensky

HQ

A couple days ago, Ukraine accused unidentified reconnaissance drones of crossing its western border, suggesting they may have come from Hungary. This led to a dispute between Orban and Zelensky. For example, yesterday, Orban said that Zelensky is "losing his mind." Today, he added even more words to the fire: "I trust my ministers, but, let's say, it (drones) flew a few meters over there, so what? Ukraine is not an independent country, not a sovereign country," the Hungarian prime minister said in a pro-government political talk show. "We support Ukraine, the West supports it, we give it weapons. Ukraine should not behave as if it is a sovereign state."