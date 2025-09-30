Gamereactor

Orban says Ukraine "is not a sovereign country" following drone dispute with Zelensky

"Ukraine is not an independent country, not a sovereign country," the Hungarian prime minister said in a pro-government political talk show.

A couple days ago, Ukraine accused unidentified reconnaissance drones of crossing its western border, suggesting they may have come from Hungary. This led to a dispute between Orban and Zelensky. For example, yesterday, Orban said that Zelensky is "losing his mind." Today, he added even more words to the fire: "I trust my ministers, but, let's say, it (drones) flew a few meters over there, so what? Ukraine is not an independent country, not a sovereign country," the Hungarian prime minister said in a pro-government political talk show. "We support Ukraine, the West supports it, we give it weapons. Ukraine should not behave as if it is a sovereign state." What do you think about his latest comments? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!

Viktor Orban and Volodymyr Zelensky // Shutterstock

World newsRussiaUkraineHungary

World newsRussiaUkraineHungary


