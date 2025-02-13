HQ

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently dismissed Europe's role in Ukraine peace talks, calling the statement made about the European Union's involvement "worthless."

He condemned the EU's leadership for issuing ineffective declarations while leaders like President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin engage in direct negotiations. Orbán emphasized that having a seat at the negotiating table requires strength, good leadership, and diplomatic skill, something he believes the EU lacks.

Orbán also criticized the EU's stance on several issues, from migration to its economic policies, and warned that Europe risks further alienating its citizens. The Hungarian leader's remarks reflect broader frustrations with the EU's political direction, especially as negotiations surrounding the ongoing war in Ukraine continue to evolve. For now, it remains to be seen what role the European Union will play in the peace talks.