Orban confirms Trump-Putin summit plans still in motion

HQ

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban just said that preparations for the planned meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest are still underway, despite recent delays.

The summit, initially paused by Donald Trump after Russia's refusal to agree to an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, remains without a confirmed date.

Orban noted that his foreign minister is in Washington to continue coordination efforts, signaling his commitment to hosting what he calls a "peace summit."

"(Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter) Szijjarto is in Washington. Preparations for the peace summit are continuing. The date is still uncertain. When the time comes, we will hold it."

The Hungarian leader, known for his close ties to both Trump and Putin, has faced criticism within the European Union over his ongoing alignment with Russia.

What do you think about this? Are Trump and Putin going to meet in Hungary? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!