Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing and Scuf team up for multi-year partnership

As part of its continued foray into the world of simulation racing, Oracle Red Bull Racing (the Formula 1 division of the energy drink brand) has now announced a partnership with Scuf Gaming that will see the pair collaborating on an array of initiatives.

The press release commenting on the announcement claims that this will be a multi-year partnership that will include the creation of a line of officially branded controllers, as well as seeing Scuf branding appear on the Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing virtual cars and its jerseys too.

"We are incredibly proud to be partnering with SCUF Gaming as we prepare to challenge for both the Drivers' and Teams' titles in F1 Sim Racing," said Joe Soltysik, Head of Esports at Red Bull Technology Group. "The high performance controllers from the SCUF Gaming team look amazing and our drivers are so excited to get their hands on them. We look forward to seeing our partnership grow with SCUF Gaming and can't wait to see our fans' reactions to this unique collaboration."

This all comes as Corsair, the parent company of Scuf, looks to further cement its position and role in the sim-racing world, something it affirmed intentions about recently by acquiring the struggling peripheral and hardware maker Fanatec.