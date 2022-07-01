Optimus Prime to be released as female manga girl figure

HQ

If you really love Transformers and manga, Kotobukiya and Hasbro got you covered as they are releasing an Optimus Prime Bishoujo figure, basically an imagination of what the mighty Optimus would have looked like as a manga girl. It was revealed earlier this year, but now the pre-orders have started and this beauty could be yours for a measly $149.99 with a planned release in January 2023.

If you know your G1 Transformers, this figure has a ton of details that you'll surely appreciate (we really like the necklace and boots), and there's also a battlemask included. There are actually Bishoujo figures planned for Megatron and Bumblebee as well, but the latter hasn't bee revealed yet.

But what do you think of this very alternate Optimus design, and do you want one?